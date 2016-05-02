版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-Blackberry says BBM video comes to Android users in Canada and U.S.

May 2 Blackberry Ltd

* BBM video comes to Android users in Canada and U.S.

* Video calling for iPhone and iPad users is now also available Source text (blck.by/23jidGG) Further company coverage:

