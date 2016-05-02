版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-T2 biosystems to transition CFO role to Shawn Lynch

May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc :

* T2 Biosystems to transition chief financial officer role to Shawn Lynch

* Says chief financial officer Moe Castonguay has decided to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

