BRIEF-Aduro Biotech files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln

May 2 Aduro Biotech Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TrCoNj Further company coverage:

