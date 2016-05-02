版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Lucas Energy files for resale of up of common stock by selling stockholder

May 2 Lucas Energy Inc

* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholder

* Files for resale of up to 5.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder - sec filing Source (bit.ly/23k1AdK) Further company coverage:

