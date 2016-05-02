BRIEF-Spectra Energy Corp unit amends $1 bln revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Spectra Energy Corp :
* On April 29, Spectra Energy Corp LLC entered into amendment no. 2 to its $1 billion amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* Termination date may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital - SEC Filing
* Amendment extends termination date of revolving credit facility to April 29, 2021
* Revolving credit facility may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Z4BSZA Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.