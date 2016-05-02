BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year airbus contracts

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contracts
* Magellan UK was also awarded a contract to supply certain A380 wing ribs to Airbus valued at about CDN $20 million
* Contract is valued at approximately cdn $700 million
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.