BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year airbus contracts

May 2 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contracts

* Magellan UK was also awarded a contract to supply certain A380 wing ribs to Airbus valued at about CDN $20 million

* Contract is valued at approximately cdn $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

