版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Propel media to reduce workforce by 20 pct

May 2 Propel Media Inc :

* On April 26, 2016, co began notifying employees about plans to reduce workforce by 20 pct Source text (1.usa.gov/1QOvdN8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

