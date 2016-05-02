BRIEF-Propel media to reduce workforce by 20 pct

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Propel Media Inc :
* On April 26, 2016, co began notifying employees about plans to reduce workforce by 20 pct Source text (1.usa.gov/1QOvdN8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.