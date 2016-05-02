版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Xura Inc says unable to file form 10-K within extension period

May 2 Xura Inc

* Unable to complete, file form 10-K within extension period due to additional delays resulting from co's ongoing review of accounting matters Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TGIdsX Further company coverage:

