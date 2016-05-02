版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon says issued $750 mln of 2.800% senior medium-term notes

May 2 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :

* Says on May 2, 2016, issued $750 million aggregate amount of 2.800% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2026

* Says on May 2, 2016, issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.050% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2021 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1X5uwGN Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐