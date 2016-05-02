BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc increases guidance for 2016

May 2 Owens-illinois Inc

* Guidance for 2016 increases

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illinois Inc - 2016 free cash flow guidance increased $20 million to approximately $300 million

* Illinois Inc - believes corrections of annual report will have no impact on company's future asbestos payments or free cash flow

* Illinois Inc - "expects its asbestos-related payments to continue declining year after year"

* Illinois Inc - future reviews of asbestos-related liability may result in additional adjustments to its total asbestos-related liability

* Q1 sales rose 12 percent to $1.6 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Illinois Inc qtrly sales volumes increased by 14 percent compared with q1 of 2015

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* Illinois - to amend annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2015 to record total asbestos-related liability in relevant prior periods