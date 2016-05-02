BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc increases guidance for 2016

May 2 Owens-illinois Inc
* Guidance for 2016 increases
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Illinois Inc - 2016 free cash flow guidance increased $20
million to approximately $300 million
* Illinois Inc - believes corrections of annual report will
have no impact on company's future asbestos payments or free
cash flow
* Illinois Inc - "expects its asbestos-related payments to
continue declining year after year"
* Illinois Inc - future reviews of asbestos-related
liability may result in additional adjustments to its total
asbestos-related liability
* Q1 sales rose 12 percent to $1.6 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing
operations
* Illinois Inc qtrly sales volumes increased by 14 percent
compared with q1 of 2015
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35
* Illinois - to amend annual report on form 10-k for year
ended dec 31, 2015 to record total asbestos-related liability in
relevant prior periods
