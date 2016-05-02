BRIEF-Inc Research Holdings to offer 8 mln shares of its Class A stock

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Inc Research Holdings Inc
* Inc Research announces secondary offering
* Says will not receive any proceeds from offering
* Says intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 8 million shares of company's class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.