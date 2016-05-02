版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Inc Research Holdings to offer 8 mln shares of its Class A stock

May 2 Inc Research Holdings Inc

* Inc Research announces secondary offering

* Says will not receive any proceeds from offering

* Says intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 8 million shares of company's class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

