公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Maxpoint Interactive to transfer its stock listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

May 2 Maxpoint Interactive Inc

* Will be transferring its stock exchange listing from New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Global Market effective may 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

