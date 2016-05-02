BRIEF-Maxpoint Interactive to transfer its stock listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Maxpoint Interactive Inc
* Will be transferring its stock exchange listing from New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Global Market effective may 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.