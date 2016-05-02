版本:
BRIEF-Quorum health enters into an credit agreement with UBS

May 2 Quorum Health Corp

* Says on April 29, 2016, entered into an ABL credit agreement with UBS AG

* Says UBS credit agreement provides for a $125 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1TgTOvJ) Further company coverage:

