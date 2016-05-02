BRIEF-Time Warner Cable receives notice as amended regarding blackout period under TWC savings plan

May 2 Time Warner Cable Inc :

* Administrator of plan to impose restrictions on transactions by plan participants to convert co's stock fund into new stock fund

* Sent notice to directors, executives informing them blackout period will subject them to trading restrictions in TWC common stock

* On April 26, 2016, received notice as amended regarding a blackout period under TWC savings plan

* Sent notice to directors executive officers informing them that, as a result of such plan restrictions, a blackout period will subject them to certain trading restrictions with respect to TWC common stock Source text (1.usa.gov/1SHrbf9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)