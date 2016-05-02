BRIEF-Time Warner Cable receives notice as amended regarding blackout period under TWC savings plan

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Time Warner Cable Inc :
* Administrator of plan to impose restrictions on transactions by plan participants to convert co's stock fund into new stock fund
* Sent notice to directors, executives informing them blackout period will subject them to trading restrictions in TWC common stock
* On April 26, 2016, received notice as amended regarding a blackout period under TWC savings plan
* Sent notice to directors executive officers informing them that, as a result of such plan restrictions, a blackout period will subject them to certain trading restrictions with respect to TWC common stock Source text (1.usa.gov/1SHrbf9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.