BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Lone Star Value Management LLC:
* Reports 6.4 percent stake in vaalco energy inc as of april 22 - SEC Filing
* Purchased Vaalco shares based on belief that shares were undervalued, represented an attractive investment opportunity
* Agree with Vaalco's recent decision to pursue a strategic alternatives process and hire a financial advisor
* Strongly advise Vaalco energy not to engage in any new issuances of debt or dilutive equity offerings
* "Concerned" however that Vaalco's strategic alternatives process is "not adequately focused on maximizing shareholder value"
* Believe sale of Vaalco to highest bidder, in auction process, would give more returns for shareholders than remaining going concern Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TrDPeC
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.