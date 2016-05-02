版本:
BRIEF-Corenergy responds to UPL Chapter 11 filing

May 2 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* "Ultra Wyoming has not filed a motion to reject Pinedale lease"

* "We will provide an update of any further developments affecting Pinedale lease, should they arise" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

