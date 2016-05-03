版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:42 BJT

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund says as of April 30 net asset value per share $13.38

May 3 Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc

* As of April 30, 2016, net assets were $295 million and net asset value per share was $13.38

* Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund provides unaudited balance sheet information and announces its net asset value and asset coverage ratios at April 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐