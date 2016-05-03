版本:
BRIEF-Trican well service COO Don Luft to retire effective May 3 2016

May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd :

* Says Don Luft, President and COO will retire effective May 3 2016; COO position will not be replaced

* Says Dale Dusterhoft will assume role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

