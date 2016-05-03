版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Pretivm renews preliminary base shelf prospectus

May 3 Pretium Resources :

* Pretivm renews preliminary base shelf prospectus

* Base shelf prospectus will allow to offer up to $600 million of common shares, debt securities, preferred shares, subscription receipts,

