BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 net result down 6.6 pct at CHF 43.0 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Q1 net result down 6.6 percent at 43.0 million Swiss francs ($45.08 million), commission income 20.0 million francs (previous year: 82.7 million francs)
* Sees FY result about that of previous year's level (2015: 180.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
