版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 12:40 BJT

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 net result down 6.6 pct at CHF 43.0 mln

May 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Q1 net result down 6.6 percent at 43.0 million Swiss francs ($45.08 million), commission income 20.0 million francs (previous year: 82.7 million francs)

* Sees FY result about that of previous year's level (2015: 180.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐