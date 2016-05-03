版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics completes recruitment for Allob phase IIA spinal fusion study

May 3 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Bone therapeutics completes recruitment of its Allob phase iia spinal fusion study

* Says announced that it is further extending the trial to assess early onset of bone formation and fusion

* Says trial extension has been submitted and approved by the ethics committee and competent authorities Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐