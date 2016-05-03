BRIEF-Straumann Holding Q1 group revenue up at CHF 223 million

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Straumann Holding AG :
* Q1 group revenue climbs 15 percent in Swiss francs to 223 million Swiss francs ($233.75 million), including neodent acquisition effect of 3 percent points
* Raises full-year revenue growth guidance to high single digits (organic)
* Expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
