瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann Holding Q1 group revenue up at CHF 223 million

May 3 Straumann Holding AG :

* Q1 group revenue climbs 15 percent in Swiss francs to 223 million Swiss francs ($233.75 million), including neodent acquisition effect of 3 percent points

* Raises full-year revenue growth guidance to high single digits (organic)

* Expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

