BRIEF-Kudelski sa says acquires Milestone Systems

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Kudelski Sa
* Says it has acquired Milestone Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain (Adds quotes, details)