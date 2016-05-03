版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:02 BJT

BRIEF-Santhera pharmaceuticals holding ag says submitted comprehensive briefing material and a meeting request to fda to discuss filing of a new drug application for raxone (idebenone) for treatment of dmd patients not taking concomitant glucocorticoids

May 3 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Ag

* Says submitted comprehensive briefing material and a meeting request to fda to discuss filing of a new drug application for raxone (idebenone) for treatment of dmd patients not taking concomitant glucocorticoids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

