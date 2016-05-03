版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-BKW acquires Aicher, De Martin, Zweng AG

May 3 BKW AG :

* Acquires building technology planning firm Aicher, De Martin, Zweng AG Source text - bit.ly/1SJXyqa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

