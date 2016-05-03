版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Gemalto selected by Verizon in business deal

May 3 Gemalto NV :

* Verizon selects Gemalto to migrate to next-generation advanced OTA technology for 4G LTE services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

