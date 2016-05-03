版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-UBS CEO says doesn't look like situation has materially changed in Q2-CNBC

May 3 Ubs Group Ag

* CEO Ermotti says not really commenting on ongoing quarter but doesn't look to me that situation has materially changed so need to ready for continuation of this trend-CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

