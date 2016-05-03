BRIEF-UBS CEO says doesn't look like situation has materially changed in Q2-CNBC

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Ubs Group Ag
* CEO Ermotti says not really commenting on ongoing quarter but doesn't look to me that situation has materially changed so need to ready for continuation of this trend-CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
