BRIEF-Meda core profit falls to 1.26 bln SEK in Q1

May 3 Meda Ab

* Q1 ebitda, excluding non-recurring items, was sek 1,256 million

* Q1 net sales reached sek 4,315 million (4,583)

* Meda ab q1 net sales reached sek 4,315 million (4,583)

* Q1 Organic sales fell by 2 percent after dropping 5 percent in Q4

* On Feb 10, U.S. drug maker Mylan said it would acquire Meda in a deal valuing the Swedish firm at $9.9 billion including debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)