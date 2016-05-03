BRIEF-Meda core profit falls to 1.26 bln SEK in Q1

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Meda Ab
* Q1 ebitda, excluding non-recurring items, was sek 1,256 million
* Q1 net sales reached sek 4,315 million (4,583)
* Q1 Organic sales fell by 2 percent after dropping 5 percent in Q4
* On Feb 10, U.S. drug maker Mylan said it would acquire Meda in a deal valuing the Swedish firm at $9.9 billion including debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.