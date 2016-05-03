版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-UBS CEO expects more moderate growth in net new money for the rest of 2016 -BBG TV

May 3 Ubs Group Ag

* CEO says would expect more moderate growth in net new money for the rest of 2016 -Bloomberg TV Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

