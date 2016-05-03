BRIEF-REC Silicon Q1 loss in line with forecast, sees Moses Lake restart

May 3 Rec Silicon Asa

* Rec silicon q1 revenues $ 68.8 million (Reuters poll $68 million)

* Rec silicon q1 ebitda loss $13.4 million (loss $13.8 million)

* Also announced today that it will restart its silane iii unit and half rate FBR production later this month

* Silane iv unit and full rate FBR production will restart in june

* We have reduced our inventories and market conditions have improved to the point to enable us to restart production in Moses Lake

* Remains hopeful that a resolution of solar trade war will be achieved, and therefore that risk of further detrimental impacts on U.S. solar industry will be avoided

* Maintenance work that has been completed during curtailment period should allow us to run FBR unit as well as silane iii and iv for two years without an extended outage

* Finished goods inventory decreased by 1,925 MT during the first quarter, compared to a 131 MT inventory reduction in the previous quarter. Further inventory reduction is expected in the second quarter as well

* targets polysilicon production of approximately 2,020 MT in the second quarter of 2016

* Total polysilicon product for 2016 is targeted at 14,730 and includes peak production rates for FBR production throughout the second half of 2016

* Silicon gas sales volumes are targeted at 800 MT for the second quarter of 2016 and remain at 3,360 MT in total for 2016. Forward sales from the second quarter of 2015 will no longer impact silicon sales volumes. In addition, continued strong demand will result in higher sales volumes for the remainder of the year

* Yulin JV on Track for Start-up in H2 2017

* For 2016, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USD 11 million including USD 3 million for expansion initiatives. This represents a decrease of USD 5 million compared to prior guidance due primarily to the completion of research and development activities to commercialize the second generation FBR technology

* Until market conditions improve, the company will defer and delay capital spending when possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)