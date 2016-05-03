BRIEF-FOCA approves charges at Zurich Airport

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18
ZURICH, Jan 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
May 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* The federal office of civil aviation (FOCA) approves the charges Flughafen Zuerich has applied for in September 2015
* Charges will be lower for the users of Zurich Airport in the future
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
