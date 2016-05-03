版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-FOCA approves charges at Zurich Airport

May 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* The federal office of civil aviation (FOCA) approves the charges Flughafen Zuerich has applied for in September 2015

* Charges will be lower for the users of Zurich Airport in the future Source text - bit.ly/21so1hL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

