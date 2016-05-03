BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties completes acquisition of Southgate Square

May 3 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

* Armada hoffler properties completes acquisition of southgate square in colonial heights, virginia

* Says company acquired 100% of interests in southgate square in exchange for approximately $21.1 million of deb

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive by $0.01 to 2016 normalized ffo per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)