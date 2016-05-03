版本:
BRIEF-Alphabet says Canadian Competition Bureau closed antitrust probe

May 3 Alphabet Inc

* In April 2016, the Canadian Competition Bureau informed co that it was closing its antitrust investigations of co's business practices Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1Tt12Ny )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

