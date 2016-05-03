BRIEF-Clorox sees 2016 EPS of $4.85-$4.95

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Clorox Co :
* Qtrly net sales $1,426 million versus $1,401 million
* Anticipates ebit margin expansion of about 50 basis points versus previous range of 50 to 75 basis points in 2016
* Now anticipates ebit margin expansion of about 50 basis points versus previous range of 50 to 75 basis points in 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.92, revenue view $5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.23
* Sees 1% to 2% sales growth, or 4% to 5% currency-neutral in 2016
* Sees 2016 diluted eps $4.85 to $4.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.