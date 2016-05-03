版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Och-Ziff says unaudited amount of AUM about $42 bln, as of May 1

May 3 Och-ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Says as of May 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $42.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐