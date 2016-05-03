版本:
BRIEF-Black Diamond Group qtrly loss per share $0.06

May 3 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$51.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly total revenue $52.9 million versus $99.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

