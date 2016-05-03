版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment release initial plans for Six Flags Dubai

May 3 Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Released initial plans for Six Flags Dubai, to open in late 2019 in 2nd phase of Dubai parks & resorts development initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

