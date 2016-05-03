BRIEF-UBS CEO says priority is to protect baseline dividend

May 3 UBS Group

* CEO says aim is to grow ordinary dividend -analyst call

* Says there is no magic bullet to take down billions of costs -analyst call

* CFO says expects some outflows in 2016 and 2017 due to tax amnesty programmes -analyst call

* CEO says current market conditions cannot be seen as new normal and final outcome for year -analyst call

* CFO says expects at least additional 200 million in permanent regulatory expense in next 1-1.5 years -analyst call

* CFO says saw some clients move out of investments and into cash, as environment normalizes would expect to see those clients to move back out of cash -analyst call

* Says if revenue goes down further in invstment bank, should expect further reduction in compensation -analyst call

* CEO says priority in this environment is to protect baseline dividend, aim is to implement progressive policy but need to see how market conditions change- analyst call