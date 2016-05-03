版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 17:15 BJT

BRIEF-Alimak extends the partnership with Bigge

May 3 Alimak Group Publ AB :

* Announced a new deal by Bigge

* Order is totalling a value of 16.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.1 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9139 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

