BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity, Williams Companies enter amendment no. 1 to merger agreement

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Energy Transfer Equity LP
* Co and Williams agreed to eliminate standalone requirement for energy transfer to mail form of election
* On may 1, 2016, Williams Companies Inc and ETE entities entered into amendment no. 1 to merger agreement
* Election form to be mailed to Williams stockholders on date of proxy statement related to stockholder meeting
* Amendment changes deadline for receipt of form of election to earlier of 20 business days after mailing of form of election
* Energy transfer, Williams continuing to jointly develop appropriate revisions to proxy statement to address SEC requests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.