公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Eco-Stim files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mlnn - SEC filing

May 3 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc

* Stim Energy Solutions Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/23lJKHB )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

