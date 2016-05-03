BRIEF-Xtera Communications names new CFO

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Xtera Communications Inc
* On April 27, co, Azea Networks, Neovus, Xtera Asia Holdings, Llc entered into limited waiver,third amendment to loan agreement
* Amendment provides limited waiver for failing to comply with financial covenants for periods ending Jan 31 and Feb. 29, 2016
* Amendment implements certain limitations on cash company may maintain in foreign bank accounts
* Amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to July 31, 2016
* Amendment modifies co's financial covenant with respect to liquidity and requires co to pursue certain fundraising alternatives
* Amendment modifies certain reporting requirements
* Amendment limits payment on company's subordinated debt
* Appointment of Joseph R. Chinnici as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1QQn7Uq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.