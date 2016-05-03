版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-US Ecology Inc sees 2016 revenue estimate of $502 mln-$528 mln

May 3 US Ecology Inc :

* US Ecology Inc sees 2016 revenue estimate of $502 million to $528 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $515.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US Ecology Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures estimated between $35 million to $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐