2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares reports quarterly earnings per share $0.41

May 3 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly net interest income $11.8 million versus $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

