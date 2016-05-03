版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Estee Lauder sets quarterly dividend

May 3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

