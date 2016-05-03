版本:
BRIEF-Kraken Sonar to receive C$400,000 from major European defense contractor

May 3 Kraken Sonar Inc :

* Kraken to receive c$400,000 from major European defense contractor

* Proceeds are expected to be received during Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

