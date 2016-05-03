版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank says now expects Q2 provision for credit losses about $40 mln

May 3 Canadian Western Bank

* Now expects consolidated Q2 provision for credit losses to be approximately $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

