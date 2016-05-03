版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Carbonite Inc sees 2016 SMB bookings $102.5mln - $112.5mln

May 3 Carbonite Inc

* Sees 2016 SMB Bookings $102.5mln-$112.5mln

* Carbonite Inc sees 2016 consumer bookings y/y growth down 10 percent to flat Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1TIcMON )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐