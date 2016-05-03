版本:
BRIEF-UBS CEO says new wealth management savings part of current cost savings programme

May 3 UBS Group Ag

* CEO says new wealth management savings part of current cost savings programme -media call Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

