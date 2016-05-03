BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Q1 revenue $188.4 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :
* Ziff capital management group llc qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders of $0.38 per basic and diluted class a share
* Says q1 distributable earnings loss $0.27 per adjusted class a share
* Ziff capital management group llc - estimated assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of may 1, 2016
* Q1 revenue $188.4 million versus. $332.9 million last year
* Ziff capital management group llc - assets under management totaled $43.2 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Ziff capital management group llc - board of directors of och-ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.